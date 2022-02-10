Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts collapsed at a function she had attended on Wednesday.

Media personality and seasoned fashion and beauty journalist Kuli Roberts has passed away.

The former TV host and actress passed on Wednesday night, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

RELATED: Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

The media personality apparently collapsed at a function she had attended.

This article first appeared on 702 : Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away