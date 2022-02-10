Malema didn’t conceptualise ‘kill the boer’ song - lawyer

AfriFurom took the EFF to court but the party’s lawyer said fingers could not point at Julius Malema for the existence of the song.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the EFF in its case against lobby group AfriForum has argued that party leader Julius Malema did not conceptualise the “kill the boer” slogan and song.

The matter between the lobby group and the party was in court on Thursday, arguing about the singing of the song.

AfriFurom took the EFF to court but the party’s lawyer said fingers could not point at Malema for the existence of the song.

Proceedings started with the EFF’s legal representative Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto cross-examining AfriForum’s Ernst Roets.

Ka-Siboto argued that the song was started by members of uMkhonto weSizwe during the apartheid era.

“It had been a popular song of the ANC and its military wing uMkhonto weSizwe in its arm struggle against the white minority government.”

He said his client Malema could have been the one who came up with the slogan.

“The proposition is this, at this point, Mr Malema was not involved. Let me put it this way, he can’t have conceptualised the idea of the slog of the song ‘kill the boer’. Can you accept it?”

Roets responded: “Yes.”

Malema is expected to take the stand next week Monday; the matter is set to go on until next Friday.