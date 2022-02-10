KZN MPLs concerned about working conditions at police stations after inspections

The members conducted two days of inspections in police stations across the province to assess their state and functionality.

DURBAN - Members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature have found that some police stations in the province operate in poor building structures, affecting their work.

The members conducted two days of inspections in police stations across the province to assess their state and functionality.

They were told of various issues such as capacity, leading to piled-up cases of drugs, murder and rape.



The working conditions of some police stations have a negative impact on their work.

Members of the legislature (MPLs) expressed their dissatisfaction with the unfavourable working conditions at some police stations in the province.



Member of the legislature, Martin Meyer, said that some stations were not conducive for police work.

"We expect people to protect us but the working conditions we give them is not conducive to them being optimally employed in their position," Meyer said.

Another member, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, who led the inspections in eThekwini, echoed Meyer’s concerns.

He said that police stations including KwaMakhutha in the south of Durban, had poor infrastructure.

"It's a mess. I don't want to say it's a disaster in a number of police stations. In KwaMakhutha, they have prefabs and when it rains it's not conducive for normal functioning of the police," Ntombela said.

Ntombela also pointed to the police’s work ethic, with some officers not reporting for duty or doing so under the influence of alcohol.