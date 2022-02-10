Kuli Roberts was the life of any gathering - family

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Roberts’ family confirmed she passed away on Wednesday in Johannesburg but gave no detail of the circumstances surrounding her death.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts has described her as an all-around media personality who was always the life of any gathering.

The 49-year-old was a radio and TV presenter and also worked as an editor and columnist for print publications.

Media colleagues such as actors Terry Pheto and Thomas Gumede have remembered Roberts as an icon who was a joy on and off screen.

The family has asked for privacy and prayers during their time of grieving and healing.

Roberts is survived by her two children and grandchild as well as her parents and three siblings.

Details of her memorial and funeral services will be announced in due course.

Khuli Roberts She had the most beautiful soul so funny,and made many feel loved around her from #TrendingSA to been an tv Personality her acting on #TheQueenMzansi we lost a legend#RIPKuliRoberts pic.twitter.com/rJLLKWX4L8 IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 10, 2022