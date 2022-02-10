Jub Jub apologises to Kelly Khumalo, claims comments taken out of context

During a podcast interview, Jub Jub claimed that Kelly Khumalo, who was the mother of his son, was using muti.

JOHANNESBURG – Media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye on Thursday issued an apology to multi-award-winning singer and ex-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo after he had accused her of using muti in an interview he did in December last year.

During a podcast interview, Jub Jub claimed that Khumalo, who is the mother of his son, was using muti. Maarohanye also alleged that it was Khumalo who led to him breaking up with actor and ex-girlfriend Amanda du Pont. However, Du Pont took to social media to distance herself from the claims and accused Maarohanye of raping and sexually assaulting her.

This led to Maarohanye being suspended by the television channel, Moja Love, with immediate effect.

Earlier this week, City Press reported that the TV station bosses gave Maarohanye an ultimatum to either apologise to Khumalo or kiss his job goodbye.

The Ndikhokhele singer has since released a statement, apologising to Khumalo for any “distress, hurt” he “may have caused” after the podcast interview aired.

“I really did not mean for things to get here between you and I. My comments were taken out of context, however, it still doesn’t make it right,” the rapper wrote in his lengthy apology.

He added that using a public platform was not how he wanted to apologise to Khumalo but because he's made the comments during a public broadcast, he deemed it right to issue a public apology.

"I am not in any way defending my actions," Maarohanye said in the apology, adding that he had a lot of respect for Khumalo.

Maarohanye also called on the public and the media to respect his privacy as he "attempted to make things right with Kelly Khumalo."

The rapper also said that he undergoing sensitivity classes and that he "was working on myself as an individual."