Forensic expert tells court there were threats from Shoba to Pule

Ntuthuko Shoba made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday morning; he is the accused mastermind behind his 8-month pregnant girlfriend’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A forensic expert on Thursday told the Johannesburg High Court how there were threats in the WhatsApp messages between Tshegofatso Pule and Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday morning; he is the accused mastermind behind his 8-month pregnant girlfriend’s murder.

Colonel Aubrey Maimela from the Detective Services and Cyber Crime Unit told the court that he analysed Shoba’s cellphone data on the device he initially handed over to police - and the one that was discovered by authorities after he withheld it.

Shoba’s lawyer Norman Makhubele questioned him on what he found: "Is there anywhere where you read Mr Shoba, the accused, threatening to do any harm to the deceased?"

Maimela said: "On the analysis that I have done on the second phone, yes. There were a lot of messages that relate to that. To the unhealthy relationship between the deceased and Mr Shoba."

But Makhubela quickly retreated from his line of questioning, asking for five minutes to consult with Shoba.

When court reconvened, Makhubela ended his cross-examination of Maimela, who was the State’s final witness.

The State has wrapped up its case and the defense will begin with its side on Monday.