Final touches for SONA are being put in place

CAPE TOWN - The final touches are being put in place ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

The address won’t be coming from Parliament following the 2 January fire, which damaged parts of the National Assembly.

Instead, all eyes will be on the Cape Town City Hall when the president outlines the government’s plans for the year.

The red carpet that’s been laid in the street right in front of the Cape Town City Hall balcony is being swept clean.

Police vehicles driving in the vicinity of the venue form part of security measures.

The majority of the dignitaries will be shuttled to the venue from Parliament as they’ll first have to undergo COVID-19 screenings before they are brought to the hall.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the guest list included former presidents.

MPs have started arriving.