Experts hoping for more support for local manufacturers in green energy sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africa's power generation headaches during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Energy experts hope government announces tangible steps to support local manufacturers in the green energy sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africa's power generation headaches during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

Over the years, government has announced steps to eradicate the rolling blackouts, but many say that not much has changed to practically make a difference in generation capacity.

Hailed as a massive leap forward, government last year expanded the threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts without the need for a licence.

However, Thokozile Zambane, the COO at Bayakha Infrastructure Partners, said that red tape still hampered independent power producers' efforts to get power into the grid.

"Unfortunately, South Africa's energy situation has also been further exasperated by the delays in this risk mitigation IPP procurement programme. It was supposed to be adding 2,000 megawatts on an urgent basis onto the grid and years later, we've just heard of another extension of financial growth to March this year," Zambane said.

Zambane also wants local producers of components to be used to grow the energy sector.

"I really want to see a more concerted effort around implementing an effective localisation policy. Local manufacturers who ideally are best-placed to provide the necessary components for projects that will be rolled out," Zambane said.

The president is also expected to elaborate on plans to secure Eskom's power generation capacity when he delivers the State of the Nation Address this evening.