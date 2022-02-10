Equal Education calls for clear plan from Ramaphosa to support education sector

Equal Education said the future of South Africa remained bleak unless teaching and learning was restored.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations have called for a clear plan of action from President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

The Defend Our Democracy Campaign came together in Cape Town to hold what they call the 'people's state of the nation address' on Wednesday.

While Ramaphosa was expected to come down hard on corruption, state capture, and theft from municipalities, Equal Education said the future of the country remained bleak unless teaching and learning was restored.

The organisation's Jane Borman said the education sector needed to be supported.

"The corruption and mismanagement of school infrastructure is something that is felt by many learners across the country and is something that impacts their day-to-day experience with learning. It is not only just robbing taxpayers of their money, but it is also, and most importantly robbing learners of their future. And this is also robbing South Africa of a better future, itself".