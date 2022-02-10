Denosa calls for stricter security at hospitals after nurse murdered at work

Denosa's Simphiwe Gada said that the hospitals were simply not a safe place.

JOHANNESBURG - Nurses' union Denosa has called on the Gauteng government to implement tighter security measures, barring police from entering hospitals with their firearms unless they had written permission from their superiors.

The union was part of the delegation that visited the family of 30-year-old nurse, Lebo Monene, who was gunned down by her policeman boyfriend on Wednesday.

The man also turned the gun on himself but survived - he was airlifted to the Milpark Hospital.

Monene's family has confirmed that the separated couple's relationship was toxic and that she had been threatened regularly.

Denosa's Simphiwe Gada said that the hospitals were simply not a safe place.

"It's even easy for members of the public to pose as police officers because by a mere flash of blue lights, without verifying the badge number, without verifying the force number, the person was allowed entry into the hospital, so there is a breach in security, there is a breach in policies that are monitoring the movement of police and how we work with them," Gada said.