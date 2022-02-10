Delft residents desperate for housing, deputy minister Kekana told Pinky Kekana on Wednesday visited a Delft community ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona). Delft

Pinky Kekana

Delft housing CAPE TOWN - Some Delft residents told a deputy minister in the Presidency that they were desperate for housing. Pinky Kekana on Wednesday visited a Delft community ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona). She also encouraged residents to take part in the 2022 census. It's a long-running, common problem not just here in Delft but countrywide. #DelftKekana Kekana has urged residents to watch President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address tomorrow evening. LI pic.twitter.com/i1OsGYIMcg EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2022

There are just not enough houses for an ever-growing population.

"There are people on the housing list that are already old people and they're still waiting for housing for 40 to 45 years. Young people are getting houses today", one resident said.

Some Delft residents complained about having to wait for years for their homes.

Kekana encouraged residents to participate in the 2022 census, which is aimed at guiding government policies like housing provision.

"Government wants to plan and bring services but we want to know what kind of services are needed so that we can prioritise. Should we bring houses or should we bring a hospital in Delft?" Kekana explained.

Many also complained of poor healthcare services.

Of the three day hospitals in the community, only one offered a 24-hour service.