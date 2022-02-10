Court sentences NW serial rapist to three life terms

Pontsho Mosinki committed a slew of rapes near Vryburg between 2017 and 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The North West High Court has sentenced a serial rapist to three life terms.

Pontsho Mosinki committed a slew of rapes near Vryburg between 2017 and 2018.

His reign of terror ended when he was arrested.

In aggravation of sentence, the State argued that he was a remorseless individual who was unlikely to be rehabilitated.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Henry Mamothame said: “The NPA in the North West welcomes the hefty jail term against Pontsho Mosinki for raping two young girls aged 19 and 20 as well as an elderly woman aged 70.”