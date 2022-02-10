City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting services to clients who are in arrears
The city is owed around R17 billion in rates, power and other services.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Wednesday said that it would continue turning off power at businesses and government departments until they paid up.
It's trying to claw back outstanding money.
Forest Hill Mall paid R4 million to avoid disconnection.
After much resistance, and intimidation, the city finally switched off Denel.
The big culprits of the day: Department of Infrastructure Development (owing R245 million), and Department of Public Works (owing R110 million).