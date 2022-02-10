Go

City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting services to clients who are in arrears

The city is owed around R17 billion in rates, power and other services.

Tshwane officials disconnect power and water supply at building whose owners are in arrears on Wednesday, 9 February 2022. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Wednesday said that it would continue turning off power at businesses and government departments until they paid up.

It's trying to claw back outstanding money.

A local hotel, Denel and the Water and Sanitation Department have seen their electricity cut, with defaulting residents to follow.

The municipality's Sipho Stuurman said: “We are on a mission to collect these funds that are owed to us and basically maintain that this is not a publicity stunt. We are serious regarding this matter, we mean business and we intend to go after all our debtors because they cannot continue to consume our services for free.”

