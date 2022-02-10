City of Tshwane vows to continue cutting services to clients who are in arrears

The city is owed around R17 billion in rates, power and other services.

A local hotel, Denel and the Water and Sanitation Department have seen their electricity cut, with defaulting residents to follow.

The municipality's Sipho Stuurman said: “We are on a mission to collect these funds that are owed to us and basically maintain that this is not a publicity stunt. We are serious regarding this matter, we mean business and we intend to go after all our debtors because they cannot continue to consume our services for free.”