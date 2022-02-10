CGE sends condolences to family of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebo Monene

In a statement, the commission said that Tembisa was a known gender-based violence hotspot and the community required greater protection from law enforcement to safeguard women and children.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has on Thursday sent its condolences to the family of a nurse who was murdered by her estranged policeman boyfriend at the Tembisa Hospital.

In a statement, the commission said that Tembisa was a known gender-based violence hotspot and the community required greater protection from law enforcement to safeguard women and children.

Lebo Monene (30) was shot dead in the hospital's car park on Wednesday after being summoned by the policeman who arrived in a SAPS vehicle with flashing lights.

He then attempted suicide and was rushed to Milpark Hospital in a stable condition.