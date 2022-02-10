Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder returns to court

Ntuthuko Shoba who was Pule's boyfriend is accused of hiring Muzikayise Malephane who confessed to shooting the young woman.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule will return to the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday for trial.

Ntuthuko Shoba, who was Pule's boyfriend, is accused of hiring Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to shooting the young woman.

Her heavily pregnant body was found hanging from a tree Durban Deep in June 2020.

On Thursday, the court is expected to hear testimony from a police officer who found and read many of the WhatsApp messages between Pule and Shoba.

Those texts have been admitted as exhibits by the State.