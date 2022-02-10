11 suspected illegal miners arrested, 1 killed in shootout with cops in Boksburg

Police officers received a tip-off on Wednesday and when they arrived at the scene, a group of armed zama-zamas opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police have killed one man and arrested 11 other suspected illegal miners during a shootout in Boksburg.

One suspect was wounded and he later died while being transported to hospital.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “The arrested suspects will be charged with possession of unlicenced firearms, possession of unlicenced ammunition, murder and attempted murder. They are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court in due course.”