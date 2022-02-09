Zimbabwe raises teachers' salaries after strike

The government said it would raise civil servants’ salaries by 20%, and then convert part of those salaries to $100 at the official exchange rate.

HARARE - The Zimbabwe government has raised teachers’ salaries after children went back to school this week and found many teachers on strike.

It also said it would pay fees for teachers’ children and allow them to import cars duty-free, in an effort to lure them back to classrooms.

State newspaper billboards on Wednesday described this as a lucrative package.

The government said it would raise civil servants’ salaries by 20%, and then convert part of those salaries to $100 at the official exchange rate.

It’s meant to placate government teachers, many of whom failed to report for work when schools reopened this week because of low wages.

Teachers' unions have been pushing for salaries to be restored to 2018 levels when teachers were paid more than $500 a month.

Richard Gundani, the head of the main Zimbabwe Teachers Association said the figures being offered were still way too low.

On Tuesday, the government ordered school heads to suspend any teacher who didn’t report for duty.