Zille: Athol Trollip can join whatever party he likes

JOHANNESBURG - As ActionSA prepares to announce its newest member in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning, Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille said that her party was not bothered that it was likely to be one of their former prominent national leaders.

It's widely expected that founder and president of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, will announce former DA federal chair, Athol Trollip, as his latest recruit.

Trollip quit the DA in 2019 alongside then leader, Mmusi Maimane, following a decline at the national polls and Zille’s return to active politics.

This latest development follows last month’s announcement that former Midvaal mayor, Bongani Baloyi, had joined ActionSA.

Zille said that her party was not concerned: "Athol hasn't been a member of the DA for a long time. He can join whatever party he likes. Every South African has a choice to make and he's made his choice. That's fine."