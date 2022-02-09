City of Tshwane to cut services to customers with accounts in arrears

In a statement, the city said that its aggressive and unprecedented revenue collection campaign was aimed at clawing back some of the R17 billion sitting on its debtor's book by cutting off electricity and water.

The main culprits are government departments, embassies, businesses and residential customers.

The city said that the staggering debt was making it difficult for Tshwane to fulfil its obligation of delivering essential and basic services to its residents and customers.