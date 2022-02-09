Shoba murder trial: State criticised for not informing court of witness delay

Judge Stuart Wilson was visibly annoyed when State attorney Faghrey Mohammed told the court that the matter could not continue as the final witness, Colonel Maimela, could not come to court.

Shoba returned to the dock on Wednesday for a brief appearance.

He is the accused mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder. She was eight months pregnant at the time and was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

Judge Stuart Wilson was visibly annoyed when State attorney Faghrey Mohammed told the court that the matter could not continue as the final witness, Colonel Maimela, could not come to court.

“If it becomes apparent at any time that a matter might not be able to proceed, the ethical thing to do is to inform the judge and then we can make a plan,” Judge Wilson said.

Mohammed told the court that Maimela would only be available on Thursday.

The matter will resume on Thursday when the State is likely to wrap up its case.