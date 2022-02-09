Sona 2022: Cosatu expects to hear updates on Eskom, job creation, state capture

Trade union Cosatu will have a keen interest in what the president has to say about ailing power utility Eskom when he addresses the nation on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Cosatu will have a keen interest in what the president has to say about ailing power utility Eskom when he addresses the nation on Thursday night.

"We want the issue of a reliable electricity supply to be resolved, so we want to hear government starting to set timeframes. It cant be that those who are entrusted with the responsibility of fixing the power utility are going to keep telling us to be patient. We want people who know what they are doing," Pamla said.

The union's national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that they also expected to hear about progress made since the previous State of the Nation Address (Sona) last year.

These include government's interventions to rebuild the state, tackle corruption, grow the economy and most importantly, job creation.

"We've noted that there are some programmes that government has implemented - the presidential unemployment programme - we want to see more funding for that so that we can increase the number of young people who are being absorbed," Pamla said.

Another hot topic will be the Zondo Commission reports, as Pamla said that now was the time to showcase to South Africans that the money spent on the commission had not been wasted.

"The Zondo Commission has done a sterling job and now it's up to the president and his administration and other institutions of the state to take the baton and run with it. We want all of the allegations and implicated individuals to be investigated," Pamla added.