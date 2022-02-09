Slain Tembisa Hospital nurse was in an abusive relationship, says colleague

The woman was apparently called by her boyfriend, who is a police officer, to step out of the ward when he shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

JOHANNESBURG - A nurse at the Tembisa Hospital has recalled how her colleague who was shot dead on Wednesday morning was in an abusive relationship with her partner.

The woman was apparently called by her boyfriend, who is a police officer, to step out of the ward when he shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

She died on the scene while the man was stabilised and airlifted to the Milpark Hospital for treatment.

The woman, who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, said the victim was her best friend, and they shared everything together.