Slain Tembisa Hospital nurse was in an abusive relationship, says colleague
The woman was apparently called by her boyfriend, who is a police officer, to step out of the ward when he shot her and then turned the gun on himself.
JOHANNESBURG - A nurse at the Tembisa Hospital has recalled how her colleague who was shot dead on Wednesday morning was in an abusive relationship with her partner.
She died on the scene while the man was stabilised and airlifted to the Milpark Hospital for treatment.
The woman, who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, said the victim was her best friend, and they shared everything together.
Many are visibly crying as they form a guard of honour singing and cheering. @motso_modiseEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2022
She said Wednesday was not the first time the officer came to the hospital to bully the deceased.
She said before Wednesday's murder, she had finally decided to break up with her alleged abuser and wanted to start life afresh.
The woman has recalled how the victim told her of an incident where the constable assaulted her in a mall because he was so angry.
Police said at this stage, they were still investigating whether there was indeed a history of domestic violence in the relationship.