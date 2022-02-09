Security beefed up at City Hall ahead of Sona

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure said on Tuesday that security forces were on high alert ahead of Thursday’s State of the Nation Address to ensure an incident-free event.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans can expect high security at Thursday’s State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure said on Tuesday that security forces were on high alert ahead of Thursday’s State of the Nation Address to ensure an incident-free event.

Parliament’s presiding officers said that they were expecting a disruption-free Sona.

Parliament’s presiding officers on Tuesday gave an update on the preparations for the SONA taking place at the City Hall for the first time.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament would be ready to host the event at the City Hall in what would be a historic moment.

"I confidently say that we are ready to host this auspicious event. The team has put shoulder to the wheel to make sure that we host a very successful State of the Nation Address despite the challenges we have," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Acting secretary to Parliament Baby Tyawa said the preparations would cost more than expected due to unforeseen events, including the Parliament fire.

"We have put aside, and these are estimates, R4 million and that includes the debates," Tyawa said.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure said that any action aimed at disrupting the Sona or intentionally contravening the law, would be dealt with accordingly.