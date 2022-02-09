SABC racks up billions worth of irregular expenditure

The Auditor-General’s office on Wednesday briefed Parliament finance watchdog - Standing Committee on Public Accounts - on the annual reports and financial statements of state entities.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has racked up billions worth of irregular expenditure, with the Auditor-General calling for more consequences against officials.

The Auditor-General’s office on Wednesday briefed Parliament finance watchdog - Standing Committee on Public Accounts - on the annual reports and financial statements of state entities.

The SABC is not only facing a public fallout of its top executives, but the organisation is also grappling with serious irregular expenditure.

Andries Sekgetho from the Auditor-General’s Office said the SABC was not successful in achieving the correct audit outcome due to irregular expenditure.

He said this was because of a failure to include irregular expenditure in the notes to the company’s consolidated and separate financial statements in prior years.

"The irregular expenditure has been quite a significant problem with the institution and at some point reporting approximately R5 billion worth of irregular expenditure."

He said the SABC had also not been able to ensure officials faced consequences.

"When we come in and we assess a year later, in the absence of having all these supporting documents to be able to deal effectively with an opening balance of irregular expenditure, we are also not able then to enforce consequence management processes."

The Auditor-General has now called on the SABC to fill the position with supply chain head as a matter of urgency.