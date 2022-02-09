SA's energy crisis expected to feature prominently in Sona

Energy experts agree it's time government implements workable solutions with mixed messaging and red tape still highlighted as frustrations.

CAPE TOWN - The country's energy crisis is expected to feature prominently in this year's State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Last year, 25 independent power producers were identified for the government's project to add more capacity through renewable energy.

Energy expert Chris Yelland, the Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence, said the government's messaging needed to be better aligned.

"In particular the messaging from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Furthermore, I hope that better clarity will be given on the restructuring at Eskom, the establishment of the independentcompanies and the shareholders' intentions to do this, as well as clarity on when all this will actually happen."

COO at Bayakha Infrastructure Partners, Thokozile Zambame, added that more emphasis should also be placed on supporting the local production of components for energy projects.

"I really hope that the president looks into putting into place tangible steps in order to support local manufacturers in being more competitive, perhaps even looking at a localisation fund that can assist manufacturers set up or upgrade facilities to international standards."

However, Zambane said there was now a lot more regulatory certainty in the sector compared to five years ago.