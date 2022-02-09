SA's COVID death toll rises to 96,289 as 2,824 new infections recorded

It's a significant increase compared to the figures that the country has been seeing this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing audit by the Health Department has confirmed 268 more COVID-19-related deaths in South Africa.

Twenty of these fatalities were recorded over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Sunday.

The latest fatalities take South Africa's death toll to 96,289.

The country also recorded 2,824 more infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 8.2%.

On the vaccine front, just over 30.3 million jabs have been rolled out in the country since they became available.