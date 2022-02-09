Ramaphosa warned to avoid pronouncements on govt's job creation initiatives

Over the past decade, the country’s presidents and most recently Ramaphosa have used the State of the Nation Address and other platforms to promise that billions of rands would be invested in key interventions to create jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour and economic experts are warning President Cyril Ramaphosa to steer clear of the temptation to make bold pronouncements about government’s creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs, which have yet to materialise.



Over the past decade, the country’s presidents, and most recently Ramaphosa, have used the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and other platforms to promise that billions of rands would be invested in key interventions to create jobs.

With the official unemployment rate edging closer to the grim 35% mark, experts said that it was clear that government was failing and that it was time to change tack.



At the height of the “Ramaphoria” that engulfed the nation in 2018, Ramaphosa’s jobs summit promised that 275,000 jobs would be created annually, giving many hope of a better tomorrow after a tumultuous nine years under the crippling former President Jacob Zuma's reign.

Then in 2020, he outlined the creation of 875,000 jobs during the financial year that ended in 2021.

With no evidence of the prior commitments in the employment statistics, last year he told Cosatu’s central executive committee that up to 700,000 job opportunities were produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 11 million South Africans unemployed, had the figures Ramaphosa’s been throwing around since becoming president been realistic, the unemployment crisis could have been halved by now.



Labour consultant Tony Healy said that it appeared that government’s hands were tied: “These regular public announcements of initiatives to address the unemployment crisis that we are faced with is made even with the best intentions but at the end of the day, there has been no follow-through or execution in any of these undertakings. Whether that is because the president is hamstrung politically to take some of the initiatives that need to be taken, I don’t know.”

University of Johannesburg business and economics professor, Daniel Meyer, explained that government was failing to understand that it could not create jobs.

“They can only create an enabling environment for the private sector to be successful and to create jobs. They cannot create jobs. If government adds jobs to their process, it is just a drain on the tax system, it doesn’t deliver anything to the economy. There is a massive problem,” Meyer said.

But policy uncertainty and an unconducive business environment has produced reluctant investors, meaning that it will take more than the president dropping numbers into a wishing well for the unemployment crisis to be dealt with.