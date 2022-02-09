Sona 2022: Will some jobs be reserved for South Africans?

Amnesty International South Africa has urged the president to use his address to take urgent steps to grow the economy and not use foreign nationals as scapegoats.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that jobs in some sectors of the economy will soon be reserved for South African citizens.

This is in a bid to reverse the nation's high unemployment rate.

Amnesty International South Africa on Wednesday criticised the move, saying the employment quota only fuels anti-migrant sentiment.

The association has urged the president to use his address to take urgent steps to grow the economy and not use foreign nationals as scapegoats.

Executive director Shenilla Mohamed said: “When the president or other officials do this or when they start to do job reservations trying to say foreigners have all the jobs, first of all, that’s not true. Secondly, it has the potential to fuel xenophobia and violent attacks. It's very easy to blame foreigners for the problems facing the country, but they should never be used as a scapegoat for the government’s failure to address the unemployment crisis.”

Mohamed said the increasing unemployment rate was a direct consequence of years of corruption.

“What we want to see from him tomorrow is that he outlines some concrete actions that will be taken against those who have been found to be corrupt because you know all the problems are really around the fact that people are not doing their jobs, they’re not delivering and there is no accountability.”

Under current legal requirements, businesses and individuals who hire foreign nationals need to ensure they comply with the law, which requires that a foreign national must be in the country legally before they can be considered for work by the company.

Visas for working in South Africa for general work are not easy to obtain. Critical skills visas are applied for when a business can prove that the skill it is looking for cannot not be found in a South African employee.

These visas are often used by businesses for so-called "skilled" labour.