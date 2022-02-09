Police on scene at Tembisa Hospital following shooting incident

Details around the crime are still sketchy but reports indicate that a man shot a woman at the facility earlier on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are responding to a shooting at the Tembisa Hospital.

It's claimed that the woman was a member of staff at the hospital.

This is a developing story with more details to follow.