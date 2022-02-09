Go

Parliament's presiding officers satisfied with Sona preparations

The annual event, which marks the opening of Parliament, is being held at the City Hall because a fire damaged the National Assembly Chamber on 2 January.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (right) on 31 January 2022 handed over City Hall to Parliament's presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (centre) and NCOP chair Amos Masondo (left) ahead of the president's State of the Nation Address at the venue on 10 February 2022. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's presiding officers are satisfied with preparations to host the State of the Nation Address at Cape Town's City Hall on Thursday evening.

The annual event, which marks the opening of Parliament, is being held there because a fire damaged the National Assembly Chamber on 2 January.

A man has been charged with arson and terrorism.

Earlier, officials inspected preparations at the makeshift venue.

"The hall, as you can see, represents what one may refer to as the resilience that in spite of the fire, the work of Parliament continues."

National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said they received a very detailed briefing.

"We are content and we are happy with the work done so far, so one can say it's all systems go."

