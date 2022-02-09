Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered.
Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies.
You’d be forgiven for forgetting but to keep you from sleeping on a lumpy couch, we’ve pulled together some fantastic options to redeem yourself. While most of these tips carry a price tag, we’ve made sure to include some budget-friendly alternatives to guarantee a loving, intimate experience.
A massive head’s up, though. Bookings are essential for ALL the options below (barring the home bound lovers) so move fast to secure your spot and tag us in your amazing Valentine’s Day pictures so that we can celebrate your love!
We’ve used Joburg.co.za and the Cape Town Central City Improvement District as our source for most of these events so visit them to uncover even more ideas.
Enough time wasted, let’s get into it!
Looking for your winning bouquet of flowers or gift this V-Day? Here are some blooming winners:
Located in Parliament Street, FYN crosses boundaries to bring delighted diners stunning plates of contemporary cuisine. Picture: CCID
Now that your love is enjoying their gift, you’ll need a top-notch place to wine and dine your date. Sink your teeth into these:
GAUTENG:
- Black Eagle Hotel
011 958 5225 | info@blackeaglehotel.co.za | 88 Doreen Road, Poortview, Johannesburg.
Vivace Restaurant at Radisson Blu (Sandton)
011 245 8000 | Rivonia Road and Daisy Street, Sandton, Johannesburg.
Central One Restaurant at Radisson Blu (Gautrain)
011 286 1000 | Rivonia Road and West Street, Benmore Gardens, Johannesburg.
Lacuna Bistro
010 226 4815 | lacuna.bistro@suninternational.com | The Maslow, Sandton, Johannesburg.
Bosheuvel Country Estate
063 699 5518 | events@bosheuvelestate.net | 54 Glory Road, Muldersdrift.
Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel
012 654 9878 | info@kleinkaap.co.za | 87 Jim Van Der Merwe Road, Centurion, Pretoria.
WESTERN CAPE:
- FYN
5th Floor, Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament St | 021 286 2736
Royal Oyster Bar
17 Bree Street | 071 490 2834
Grub and Vine
103 Bree Street | 087 153 5244
Infinity Restaurant at Hotel Sky
9 Lower Long Street, Walter Sisulu Ave | 021 879 5043
Hemelhuijs
71 Waterkant street, Cape Town City Centre | 021 418 2042
The Rockefeller
12 Christiaan Barnard St| 021 819 2000
Villa 47
47 Bree St | 021 741 0250
Bombay Brasserie
1 Wale Street, corner St Georges Mall | 021 819 2000
Tjing Tjing Momiji
165 Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001| 021 422 4374/422 4920
Described as a 3-floor culinary concept, Villa 47 has it all, from Locanda, the kind of relaxed Italian bistro that would get you singing like Meryl Streep, to Martini Terrazzo, a garden-style courtyard boasting a versatile lounge and bar. Picture: CCID
So far, you’ve got the flowers, the words, and the dinner. Feeling like taking on boss level romance? What about a weekend away or something fun you can both enjoy?
GAUTENG:
- Saddle Creek Ranch Farm
WESTERN CAPE:
- Jazz on the rooftop at The Grand Daddy
The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel, 38 Long St
16h00 – 18h00 | 13 February
If the idea of an exhilarating, gravity-defying, breath-taking drop reaching speeds of up to 100km/h and 4G’s excites you then the Sky-Hi Ride is for you. Picture: Hotel Sky Cape Town/YouTube
Budget busters! Times are tough and it’s no secret that you don’t need tons of cash to show and share your love. Here are some options to keep things low-key, romantic and intimate:
A Virtual Movie Night
What's better than cuddling up on the couch to watch your favourite movies together? You don't need much to pull off this sweet date night idea besides a few blankets, comfy pillows and a hoard of snacks.
Stargazing
Lay out a cozy blanket in the garden and get snuggled up together for this ultimate free date night experience. If you happen to have a bottle or two of bubbly, bring it along to amp up the romance factor.
Online Cooking Classes
There are a mass of online cooking classes happening at the moment. Sign up for one with your partner and get cooking!
Romantic Dinner
Put your new cooking or baking skills to the test by organising a romantic candlelit dinner for two in your living or dining room.
Game Night
When you've been together for a long time, a certain rivalry may start to emerge between you. It's harmless fun, but it's the perfect way to keep entertained while keeping safe indoors. Pull out the board games and let the competition begin!