Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered.

Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting but to keep you from sleeping on a lumpy couch, we’ve pulled together some fantastic options to redeem yourself. While most of these tips carry a price tag, we’ve made sure to include some budget-friendly alternatives to guarantee a loving, intimate experience.

A massive head’s up, though. Bookings are essential for ALL the options below (barring the home bound lovers) so move fast to secure your spot and tag us in your amazing Valentine’s Day pictures so that we can celebrate your love!

We’ve used Joburg.co.za and the Cape Town Central City Improvement District as our source for most of these events so visit them to uncover even more ideas.

Enough time wasted, let’s get into it!

Looking for your winning bouquet of flowers or gift this V-Day? Here are some blooming winners:

Located in Parliament Street, FYN crosses boundaries to bring delighted diners stunning plates of contemporary cuisine. Picture: CCID

Now that your love is enjoying their gift, you’ll need a top-notch place to wine and dine your date. Sink your teeth into these:

GAUTENG:

- Black Eagle Hotel

011 958 5225 | info@blackeaglehotel.co.za | 88 Doreen Road, Poortview, Johannesburg.

WESTERN CAPE:

- FYN

5th Floor, Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament St | 021 286 2736

Described as a 3-floor culinary concept, Villa 47 has it all, from Locanda, the kind of relaxed Italian bistro that would get you singing like Meryl Streep, to Martini Terrazzo, a garden-style courtyard boasting a versatile lounge and bar. Picture: CCID

So far, you’ve got the flowers, the words, and the dinner. Feeling like taking on boss level romance? What about a weekend away or something fun you can both enjoy?

GAUTENG:

- Saddle Creek Ranch Farm

WESTERN CAPE:

- Jazz on the rooftop at The Grand Daddy

The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel, 38 Long St

16h00 – 18h00 | 13 February

If the idea of an exhilarating, gravity-defying, breath-taking drop reaching speeds of up to 100km/h and 4G’s excites you then the Sky-Hi Ride is for you. Picture: Hotel Sky Cape Town/YouTube

Budget busters! Times are tough and it’s no secret that you don’t need tons of cash to show and share your love. Here are some options to keep things low-key, romantic and intimate: