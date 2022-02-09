KZN Labour Dept orders retail, wholesale companies to improve working conditions

On Wednesday, inspections were conducted in some retail and wholesale companies in Phoenix, north of Durban.

DURBAN - Inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour in KwaZulu-Natal have ordered businesses who are subjecting workers to poor working conditions to rectify this or face prosecution.



On Wednesday, inspections were conducted in some retail and wholesale companies in Phoenix, north of Durban.

Officials were told of the poor and unfair treatment of workers.

There have been two days of inspections with the Labour Department finding that some employment conditions have been violated.

These includes unfavourable working conditions.

Mcedisi Khumbula is the department’s chief inspector in the province: “You will find that some of the employees will be registered with the UIF, while some are not registered and those workers will not get benefits.”

Khambula said that the companies had agreed to rectify these issues.

Attempts to get comment from the companies were unsuccessful.

Inspections will continue until Friday.