Investigation into sexual misconduct claims against WC MEC Albert Fritz ongoing

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's office said that he was awaiting a report by Advocate Jennifer Williams, who was investigating the matter.

CAPE TOWN - More than two weeks after placing Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on immediate suspension after sexual misconduct claims were levelled against him, the investigation into the matter is still under way.

Premier Alan Winde announced his decision to suspend Fritz on 23 January.

The suspended MEC has also stepped aside from his position as interim Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader for the time being to focus on the investigation.

His office said that Williams, who has been appointed as an independent expert to look into the matter, was in control of the process and the length of time needed for its completion.

Once the investigation has been completed, Winde has given the undertaking that he would communicate further details.

Since news of Fritz's suspension broke, opposition parties have been quick to criticise Winde for his handling of the matter, accusing him of not being transparent.

But Winde has pointed out that despite the criticism he'd faced for not immediately divulging the reasons for Fritz's suspension, he was focused on protecting the complainants.

Up until now, no criminal complaints have been lodged with the police.