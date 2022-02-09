HSRC launches survey to gauge extent of HIV in SA

CAPE TOWN - A survey has been rolled out to gauge the current extent of the HIV pandemic in the country.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) launched the sixth South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence, Behaviour and Communication Survey on Tuesday.

Data is used to inform government policies and other strategies to tackle the epidemic.

The study will be conducted in all provinces and is targeting a total of 93,000 participants from about 25,000 households.



It will also focus on antiretroviral treatment exposure, viral load suppression, HIV drug resistance and risk behaviours in South Africa.

Principle investigator, Professor Khangelani Zuma, said that this study was arguably the most important health survey being conducted in the country.

“We go to communities and invite people in each community that has been randomly selected using a randomised sampling approach. All households have a chance to participate in the survey,” Zuma said.

The survey is being conducted in collaboration with the South African Medical Research Council, the University of Cape Town, NICD and PEPFAR South Africa.