Higher Education Dept's Manamela to raise awareness around bogus colleges

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela will embark on a country-wide roadshow on Wednesday to raise awareness around so-called bogus colleges.

This, as the number of unlicensed and fake tertiary institutions has been slowly on the rise.

By 2018, the Higher Education, Science and Innovation Department had successfully prosecuted some 40 fake institutes, even working alongside the USA's FBI agency to crack down on them.

But it seems that it hasn't done enough to prevent scammers from pulling the wool over the eyes of prospective students.

By the end of the 2021 academic year, the department, again, had to sound the alarm, in particular around a spike in the number of fake colleges offering so-called honours and doctorate degrees.

Deputy Minister Manamela begins his bogus-college awareness roadshow in Cape Town on Wednesday.

During the campaign, officials will address the dissemination of information pertaining to tertiary education organisations.

The minister has also promised to conduct a few site visits, vowing to bring the full might of law down on wrong-doers.