Govt officials conduct Sona pre-awareness outreach in WC

CAPE TOWN - Government officials are this week conducting a State of the Nation Address (Sona) pre-awareness outreach campaign in the Western Cape.

It's a build up to the Sona, which will be held at Cape Town's historic City Hall on Thursday evening.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana is visiting the community of Delft on Wednesday.

She's conducting a walkabout in the area to raise awareness about Sona and to encourage residents to take part in the 2022 census.

"We are moving around with young people from Delft, you will see them, they will come to your doorstep, they will be asking you questions. How many children stay in the house? And when they ask you those questions they will even say, who is on the waiting list for housing?"