GCB requested to replace Mpofu on JSC over Chief Justice interview conduct

The Council of the Bar on Tuesday said that it had been inundated with objections to Advocate Dali Mpofu's conduct during the interviews for the Chief Justice position.

JOHANNESBURG - The General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) has received many requests from some constituent bars and individuals to replace Advocate Dali Mpofu on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) amid criticism of his conduct during the recent interviews of candidates for the role of Chief Justice.

The GCB said that it had been inundated with objections to the conduct of the interviews and in particular, Mpofu's treatment of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, along with his inappropriate comments directed at the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mandisa Maya.

It said that Mpofu served on the JSC as one of the representatives of the advocates’ profession nominated by the bar in terms of the existing working arrangement with the Advocates for Transformation Group and that discussions were now under way over calls for his removal from the panel.

Unfair, attacked, sexist, inappropriate - these are some of the terms used by the General Council of the Bar to describe its disapproval of Advocate Mpofu's recent line of questioning during the search for South Africa's next Chief Justice.

GRAPHIC: The final 4 candidates for the chief justice position

During the hearings, Mpofu upset the JSC by posing this question to one of the candidates, Gauteng Judge President Mlambo.

"There have been allegations of sexual harassment where you are implicated rightly or wrongly. Where does this come from? Is there any substance to it? Are there any victims somewhere out there who might come out when you are Chief Justice, which might embarrass the country," Mpofu asked.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Mpofu for his response, however, he has not yet been available.

Earlier this week, during an interview with the SABC, Mpofu said that criticism was not unwanted as long as it was fair.

"We cannot stop people from criticising. Criticism must have a scientific and fair basis and it's not just the people's subjective hurt at the outcomes," he said.

The Pretoria Society of Advocates has also called for Mpofu to be removed from the JSC, while Freedom Under Law raised concerns about his participation in the process while he has a pending case to answer to.

Mpofu is being investigated by the Legal Practice Council for his conduct at the Zondo Commission last year, when he rudely demanded that a colleague "shut up". He also interrupted commission chairperson, Zondo, when he tried to control proceedings.