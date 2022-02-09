Former minister Bathabile Dlamini back in court as perjury case resumes

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is accused of lying under oath during an inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) crisis in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where her perjury case has resumed.

Dlamini is accused of lying under oath during an inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency crisis in 2017.

There was panic and confusion for millions of recipients in the country that year when it emerged that there was no contract in place to distribute social grants.

Dlamini has pleaded not guilty and denied intentionally giving false information to the inquiry, which was led by Justice Bernard Ngoepe.

Following several postponements, in some instances due to the no-show of witnesses the court, the court is on Wednesday hearing closing arguments in the matter.