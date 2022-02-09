Eskom vows to do everything to ensure Sona not disrupted by power cuts

Eskom's Jan Oberholzer said that while Sona was an important event, it was aiming to reduce the risk of power cuts in general.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Tuesday said that it would do everything in its power to ensure that there were blackouts for the President's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

On Tuesday, Eskom suspended the rolling blackouts as its system saw an improvement.

Eskom's Jan Oberholzer said that while Sona was an important event, it was aiming to reduce the risk of power cuts in general.

“The focus is to make sure that we have skilled human capital to run this plant and to operate it decisively with the unpredictability of the system,” Oberholzer said.

CEO Andre De Ruyter said that planned maintenance was slightly lower than the day before and full and partial unplanned losses had also came down.

He said that diesel levels were fine and that the dams were in reasonable shape.

“We are in much better shape than we were a day or two ago and under those circumstances, we are therefore able to suspend load shedding,” De Ruyter said.

He has thanked citizens for reducing electricity usage.