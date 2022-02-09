Council of the Bar requested to replace Mpofu on JSC over CJ interview conduct

The Council of the Bar on Tuesday said that it had been inundated with objections to Advocate Dali Mpofu's conduct during the interviews for the Chief Justice position.

JOHANNESBURG - The General Council of the Bar has received requests from some constituent bars and individuals to replace Advocate Dali Mpofu on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) amid criticism of his conduct during the recent interviews of candidates for the role of Chief Justice.

GRAPHIC: The final 4 candidates for the chief justice position

The Council of the Bar on Tuesday said that it had been inundated with objections to the conduct of the interviews and in particular, Mpofu's treatment of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, along with his inappropriate comments directed at Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya.

It said that Mpofu served on the JSC as one of the representatives of the advocates’ profession nominated by the bar in terms of the existing working arrangement with the Advocates for Transformation Group and discussions were now under way over calls for his removal from the panel.