Civil society wants Ramaphosa to pronounce a basic income grant policy at Sona

Although a government-commissioned panel investigated the possibility of introducing the aid universally and found that there was a need for it, it has since emerged that the president has been advised against it, saying it would perpetuate grant dependency.

JOHANNESBURG - While there are contradictory views and research reports in the public discourse about the viability of a Basic Income Grant in South Africa, civil society has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to push against naysayers and pronounce on the policy.

Last December, President Ramaphosa committed to addressing the basic income grant question when he delivers the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

And since then, there had been a raging debate about it, with independent studies by financial companies saying the economy was simply not in a position to enable the funding of the scheme, which would provide millions of poor South Africans with financial assistance.

Civil society organisation Amandla.Mobi’s Tlou Seopa said the R350 social relief of distress grant had proven there was a need for intervention.

"We propose that at least one person gets R1,335 per month. The people who say the government should not do it are basically promoting a high level of inequality in the country."

The report of the panel found that over the medium term, a basic income support grant could cost R78.8 billion when covering people who currently qualify for the COVID distress grant.