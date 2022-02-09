City of Tshwane disconnects businesses, residents who owe it money

The city has gone on an aggressive campaign to make sure many pay up, with a debtors book of R17 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Many businesses and residents who owe money to the City of Tshwane have spent Wednesday trying to have their power reconnected.

The city has gone on an aggressive campaign to make sure many pay up, with a debtors book of R17 billion.

The luxury Sheraton Hotel near the Union Buildings has seen its power cut.

The city said the hotel owes R23 million and needs to make arrangements to pay up.

It said some shopping centers were also on their list, along with state-owned parastatal Denel which owed R2.2 billion.

And one Twitter post from the city said there was no fear or favour, with the SANDF Navy headquarters also set to have their power cut as the city was owed over R3 million in property rates.

The Water and Sanitation Department and Commercial Crimes court have also been singled out.