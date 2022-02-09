Businessman Sandile Zungu pulls out of ANC KZN top post race

Earlier this year, there were reports of him wanting to become the next ANC chairperson as the party in the province is set to go to conference this year.

DURBAN - Businessman and AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu will no longer be aiming for the African National Congress (ANC)'s top post in KwaZulu-Natal.

This has been confirmed through a statement released by Zungu on Wednesday.

He has abandoned his campaign ahead of the KZN ANC conference, which is expected to sit around July.

"The race hasn't even started, the nominations have not even begun to come in, and I said I want to use this opportunity before the actual process commences for me to make up my mind," he said.

Although Zungu said he could not guarantee that he would not contest in the future, he was clear on the upcoming conference.

"I'm definitely not going to participate in the forthcoming provincial conference of the African National Congress."

In the statement, Zungu thanks who he refers to as his comrades for approaching him to run for the leadership post.