Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case postponed to March

Dlamini is accused of lying under oath during the 2017 inquiry into the social grants' debacle at the South African Social Security Agency that saw millions of grant beneficiaries unsure if they would receive their monies.

JOHANNESBURG - The defense in the case against former Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, has argued she should not be found guilty of perjury as Section 38 proceedings, such as the Ngoepe Inquiry, are not formal judicial proceedings.

Advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane told the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon that for his client to have committed perjury, she must have made a false statement during judicial proceedings or before a competent tribunal, and that the inquiry in question was neither.

She's previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied giving false information to the inquiry, saying if she did, it was unintentional.

Earlier, the State said it believed it had successfully proven she was guilty.

Meanwhile, Carl Niehaus and Tony Yengeni are among the people who came to support Dlamini.