Another body found in Tshwane following floods

Police divers believe the body - which was found in Olifantspruit, near Irene - is one of the missing Uber passengers who drowned after attempting to cross the river over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services have recovered another body on Wednesday that was swept away by storm waters during the recent heavy rains in Gauteng.

This now brings the number of fatalities from recent floods to five.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said although the victim was found in Tshwane, the Uber driver and two passengers initially went missing in Ekurhuleni.

"The search teams discovered the body of a female in the Olifantspruit near Irene. The team is continuing with the search towards the Centurion Lake."