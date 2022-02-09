After criticism, Mpofu says his questions for CJ candidates were not personal

The GCB said that it seemed that Mpofu had brought the JSC into disrepute through his questioning and treatment of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid mounting criticism and calls for Dali Mpofu to be removed from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the advocate insists that his questions during the interviews for South Africa's new Chief Justice were not personal attacks.

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) has been flooded with requests from individuals and constituent bars calling for Mpofu to be replaced on the JSC over his conduct last week.

However, Mpofu insisted that there was nothing personal when he asked Mlambo questions about sexual harassment even though they were only based on rumours.

"I spoke because I know him very well because he's from my division. His leadership and administrative skills are unmatched - those were my words to him. So if I had an axe to grind, why would I say something like that," Mpofu said.