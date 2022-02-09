A disheartening day for the SAPS after Tembisa Hospital shooting

Police have been speaking at the Tembisa Hospital where a constable drove into the facility with flashing lights, called his girlfriend to step out and then shot her dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say it was a disheartening day for the police service when a member who had taken an oath to protect women and children opened fire at a hospital on Thursday.

He also turned the gun on himself but was stabilised and taken to the Milpark hospital in Johannesburg.

The South African Police Service’s Brenda Muridili said: “With regards to the SAPS, we always take crimes against women and children seriously and that is why we have an FCS Unit that is dedicated to investigating these crimes.”

According to Muridili the SAPS provides mental health support to those who deal with crimes of a serious nature.

“We do have our Employees Health and Wellness; members are mandated to use them and commands know that when a member has attended to that kind of a scene, they must subject them to counselling.”



The officer has been charged with murder and the nature of his relationship with the victim is being investigated.