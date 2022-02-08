Videos of alleged July unrest instigator Khanyile set to be used against him

DURBAN - Some videos belonging to one of the suspects accused of instigating violence in the July unrest -Bonginkosi Khanyile – are now set to be used against him in his trial.

Khanyile appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court earlier on Monday for a pre-trial conference; he pleaded not guilty.

He faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act. His trial is set for August.



Khanyile has insisted that he did not instigate the violence last July, which saw more than 350 people killed.

"I was not responsible for unrest, I have never instigated any violence, I only raised my views, which I still maintain President [Jacob} Zuma was not meant to be arrested in a thuggery manner."

But State prosecutor Yuri Gangaihas told the court that they were ready for trial with strong evidence.

Khanyile’s lawyer Masibonge Mathomane responded by saying they were also ready.

Some of Khanyile’s items, such as the phone and laptop, which were taken by the Hawks will be returned.