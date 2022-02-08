Tshwane water supply an issue as Rand Water reservoirs hit by power failure

Areas that may be affected include Garsfontein, Mooikloof, Cullinan, Mamelodi, Constantia Park, Cornwall Hill, Klapperkop, Erasmusrand and Waterkloof Ridge.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Tuesday said that many residents woke up without water and warned that its reservoirs are not filling up, resulting in levels now being at an alarming point.

There are three reservoirs owned by Rand Water supplying the city that are not pumping water due to an Eskom power failure.

While there is no power to replenish these reservoirs, residents are left without water.



The city's Selby Bokaba said: “The booster power station is supplied from a City of Ekurhuleni substation fed from Eskom. The failure affected the Vlakfontein Reservoir that supplies the City of Tshwane.”

