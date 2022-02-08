Tshegofatso Pule’s friend recalled to witness stand as murder trial continues

Shoba is the accused mastermind behind his pregnant girlfriend's murder Pule who was shot and hanged from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Ntuthuko Shoba's murder trial continues on Tuesday morning with a friend of Tshegofatso Pule being recalled to the witness stand.

Shoba is the accused mastermind behind his pregnant girlfriend's murder, who was shot and hanged from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

Muzikayise Malephane has confessed to the murder and is serving a 20-year sentence.

But he has heavily implicated Shoba, telling authorities that he was hired by him to carry out the crime.

The State may wrap up its case on Tuesday with just two witnesses remaining to take the stand.

First, Pule's friend, Tshepiso Tsita, will return to the stand not for cross-examination but for Shoba's lawyer Norman Makhubela to put a new version to her.

In her testimony, Tsita told the Johannesburg High Court that Pule had received threats from a woman who told her to leave her man at least two months before her murder.

She also told the court about a dodgy job interview that Malephane has admitted to setting up together with Shoba.

The court will also hear from a police officer in the investigations team on the WhatsApp messages between Pule and Shoba, which have formed a large part of the State's exhibits in this case.